Members of the Spanish Civil Guard work at the scene of an accident where a passenger bus plunged off a bridge into the river Lerez in Cerdedo-Cotobade, northwestern Spain, December 25, 2022. GUARDIA CIVIL/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY | GUARDIA CIVIL
Palma26/12/2022 11:44
A seventh body was found in northwestern Spain after a passenger bus careened off a bridge and plunged into an overflowing river, bringing the accident's final toll up to seven dead and two injured, regional authorities said today.
