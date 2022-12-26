Lionel Messi adds to his Mallorca hotel

World champion Lionel Messi’s hotel chain has confirmed its expansion, which will see the opening of its sixth hotel, the first five-star, in February.

MIM already has five establishments, in Sitges, Ibiza, Mallorca, Baqueira and Sotogrande, managed by Majestic Hotel Group.

Messi’s sixth hotel will be the first five-star hotel in his portfolio.

“We chose this location because Andorra has a great sports fan base all year round. In addition, analysing the hotel offer in the centre of Andorra, we realised that there was no luxury boutique product, with the latest technology and personalised service,” Gemma Ravasi, general manager of MIM Hotels, explained to Expansión.

In 2021 MiM acquired the traditional Casa Canut hotel located in one of the most popular avenues of the principality in Andorra. More than a year later, it will finally open its doors next February.

The accommodation will have 34 rooms, starting at 25 square metres, including the Leo Messi Suite, with details linked to him and an outdoor jacuzzi.

The gastronomy will be provided by Hincha, the new restaurant concept resulting from the alliance between MIM and Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany.

MIM Hotels will be managed by Majestic Hotel Group, a company with which the Argentinean has had an alliance since 2017 for its other hotels in Sitges, Ibiza and Mallorca, where prices per night range between 200 and 400 euros.