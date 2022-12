A beach club wooden hut of about 30 square metres was destroyed this Sunday in Llucmajor by a fire that started for unknown reasons around 9.30pm. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation, the cause of which would appear to have been intentional.

According to sources close to the case, the fire was reported to 112. At first, the witness stated that the flames were coming from the car park, very close to a wooded area used for camping.

Volunteers from Llucmajor Civil Protection, the local police and the Mallorca Fire Brigade were called to the scene and were responsible for extinguishing the blaze. The flames burned the hut and what was inside it. Fortunately, the fire did not reach the nearby forest.