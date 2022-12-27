British dominate the foreign property market in Spain. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma27/12/2022 12:37
15.9% of property sales and purchases in Spain were carried out by foreign buyers during the third quarter of 2022, with the Balearic and Canary Islands being the favourite regions accounting for over 30% of homes that are not owned by Spaniards, according to pisos.com and the latest report from the Association of Property Registrars.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
So, ok, out of the 30% of Spanish properties purchased by "not Spanish", 9.3% we're purchased by Brits. Got it. Blimey! Totally dominant over the 90.7% purchased by actual foreigners (?). #1 again. This proves it (?) BTW, how did Romanians even rate in this category? Don't they all live in caravans and pick vegetables in England for a living? Oh, wait... according to Nige and cohorts, they took our jobs while living on benefits ... so these properties must be bought with "somebody else's money" (according to Maggie). Ok, you may as well toss the Romanians in the England pile. Probably the Germans and French too. It's our money after all. That clears it up. Carry on.