The police had in fact been called to an address in Manacor by a couple who were woken up by an intruder. He had seemingly taken a shower before going to the kitchen for something to eat and drink. When the couple discovered him naked in the kitchen, he told them that he wanted to return to his home country (this has not been identified).
One of the owners was only too willing to help him this respect, but when he tried to throw him out, the intruder turned nasty, broke a beer bottle and threatened the owner. He finally left, wrapping a towel round his waist. A police patrol encountered him soon afterwards.
