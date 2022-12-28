The National Police report having arrested three men aged 21 to 22 following a brutal assault in Palma on Saturday.

Around 3.45 am, police responded to calls regarding a fight by a club on the Avenida Joan Miró. When officers arrived, they found two men with bloody faces. One of them had open wounds on his face and had lost several teeth.

They explained that a fight had started after there was an unintentional and slight brush of shoulders when leaving the club and because of the narrowness of the pavement. One of the three now arrested reacted with violence and the other two then joined in, punching and kicking the two injured men.

Friends of the two tried to intervene, but the three attackers responded with more violence. Officers searched the area and found three men who fitted descriptions they had been given. They admitted to having been involved with the fight and were arrested.