Residents in Palma's Paseo Marítimo area have voiced their outrage at the apparent "indiscriminate" felling of trees because of the work being carried out. They say that healthy trees that are over fifty years old are being removed and are critical of a Balearic Ports Authority failure to take care of this heritage and to comply with commitments that were given.

They explain that when the project for the work was presented, there was talk of pruning and replanting of trees, but they claim that "indiscriminate felling is taking place" and that this is occurring in an area where work had not been scheduled to start until the New Year.

At least twenty "healthy and robust" trees have been cut down, and residents can't understand why efforts haven't been made to conserve them.

The ports authority says that the number of trees being removed "will be minimal", without specifying an exact amount. The intention is to replant some 70 trees, while the project for the Paseo Marítimo contemplates the planting of 1,820 new trees.