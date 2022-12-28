Residents can't understand why trees aren't being conserved. | Jaume Morey
Palma28/12/2022 09:17
Residents in Palma's Paseo Marítimo area have voiced their outrage at the apparent "indiscriminate" felling of trees because of the work being carried out. They say that healthy trees that are over fifty years old are being removed and are critical of a Balearic Ports Authority failure to take care of this heritage and to comply with commitments that were given.
