Holiday giant Jet2 has announced a major expansion plan involving Stansted airport with more flights next summer to the Balearics (Mallorca and Ibiza). This expansion means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will now operate over 225 weekly flights to 42 destinations from London Stansted Airport for summer 2023. With over 2.1 million seats now on sale from London Stansted Airport in next summer, this represents a capacity increase of more than 10 per cent compared to summer 2022.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This expansion is the latest demonstration of our continued commitment to investing in our London Stansted operations. Earlier this year we celebrated five years since the launch of flights and holidays from London Stansted, and since day one the reaction from customers and independent travel agents has been incredible.

"We are all set for our biggest ever Summer from London Stansted Airport, and the addition of a 15th based aircraft enables us to take even more customers away on our award-winning package holidays and flights, whilst giving them more choice than ever before.”