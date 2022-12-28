Holiday giant Jet2 has announced a major expansion plan involving Stansted airport with more flights next summer to the Balearics (Mallorca and Ibiza). This expansion means that Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will now operate over 225 weekly flights to 42 destinations from London Stansted Airport for summer 2023. With over 2.1 million seats now on sale from London Stansted Airport in next summer, this represents a capacity increase of more than 10 per cent compared to summer 2022.
I thought Turkey was going to be the cheapest place this year (?)