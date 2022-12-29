The Provincial Court in Palma has ratified a sentence handed to a Nigerian citizen who attacked a fellow countryman with an iron bar in summer 2018.

Both worked as car attendants in the Moll Vell area of the port in Palma. On July 22, 2018, there was an argument between the two which led to the attack with the iron bar.

A criminal court sentenced him to two years in prison in May this year, a sentence to be substituted by a six-year expulsion from Spanish territory. The sentence was appealed. This was on the grounds that although he was in an "irregular" situation in Spain, he had been in the country for more than six years and had, during that time, contributed to social security.

The Prosecutor's Office argued that he could not prove his roots in Spain, and the Provincial Court rejected the bases for the appeal. He must also pay the man he attacked 400 euros compensation.