The weather in Mallorca on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be warmer than usual according to the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Miquel Gili.

Christmas has already seen records broken with daytime temperatures peaking at 20º in many places, and in some areas they have even exceeded 25º, while the usual is 14º.

Gili has forecast that on Friday, December 30, the maximum temperatures will rise slightly to between 18º and 22º; the highest temperatures will be reached in the north of the island - 8ºC above normal for the end of December.

The minimum temperatures will also rise, ranging between 11º and 17º; the norm is 8º-12º.

New Year’s Eve will be considerably warmer than usual.

The weather forecast for Mallorca for the 31st of December is for partly cloudy skies and some intervals of high clouds in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will remain around 18º-22º.

Gili has however warned that overnight New Year’s Eve will be somewhat cooler than previous nights, although it will still be warmer than usual for this time of year; between 6º and 13º.

And for New Year’s Day, the weather situation will be much of the same with mid temperatures.