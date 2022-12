Passengers on an Iberia flight from Mallorca and Madrid on 24 December, Christmas Eve were given a real festive surprise when one of the flight attendants, Andrea, sang All I want for Christmas is you, live.

At first, the passengers were surprised by the stewardess’s performance and, above all, by her incredible voice.

After the surprise, they decided to join her in by clapping their hands and even singing the chorus. The stewardess received a standing ovation from everyone on the plane and the video of the young woman’s performance has quickly gone viral on social media, where there is a succession of praise for her performance in the air.

She has even shared the video on Instragam saying that it was her way of celebrating Christmas with all the passengers.