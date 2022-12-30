The six Andratx police officers, who will be on duty on New Year´s Eve, will be paid 400 euros in overtime for working the 2022/23 shift. Unions representing the police officers had initially been demanding 750 euros for the shift but in the end council officials reached an accord with the unions and they settled on 400 euros.

There had been speculation that the dispute would mean that no municipal police officers would be on duty over the New Year period. Andratx council, in a statement, dismissed these claims. The council also said that they were in constant contact with unions representing the officers and it had been agreed, back in October, that officers would receive 360 euros for working on public holidays. The council raised the amount to 400 for the New Year period.