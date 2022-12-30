The countdown to the local elections in the Balearics is well underway with pollsters saying that the result is too close to call. The centre-right Partido Popular (PP), which could form the next Balearic government and rule key councils cross the island, is targetting the so-called foreign vote and has organised a rally in Palma for next month in English.

"The PP, through its President in the Balearic Islands, Marga Prohens, with the presence of its candidates for the Town Councils of Palma, Calviá and Andratx, plus the candidate for the Council of Mallorca, wish to make themselves known to the foreign international community in Mallorca and inform about the steps to follow to be able to exercise the right to vote in the next Municipal Elections on 28.05.23. The presentation will be held in English. Meeting date: 09.01.23, Meeting time: 18:00, Meeting Place: Restaurant Varadero - Palma. Please confirm attendance by email to: baleares@pp.es..." the Partido Popular said in a statement today.

Every vote could prove vital with thousands of foreign citizens, including Britons, being able to vote in council elections. In Calvia, Andratx and even Palma, the foreign vote could prove vital.

The Balearics are at present ruled by a left-wing coalition led by the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE).