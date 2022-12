On Monday, the National Police in Palma arrested a 37-year-old serial offender who has accumulated some fifty arrests in various parts of Spain.

He was arrested when trying to make a purchase with a stolen credit card and using a false French identity. Well known to the police, the Spaniard has previously been detained in Mallorca for robbing passengers at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport and tourists in Playa de Palma.

His other arrests have been in the likes of Barcelona, Ibiza, Madrid and Tenerife.

He appeared before a court and the duty judge prohibited him from going within 500 metres of the airport.