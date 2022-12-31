On Thursday, the Guardia Civil arrested the driver of a BMW who had attempted to knock down a German cyclist by driving at him at high speed.
Driver arrested for trying to knock down a cyclist
Also in News
- Rafa Nadal family to move into new Mallorca home in May
- Body of a second shark found in Puerto Andratx
- Political heavyweight turns up the election heat in Balearics and targets foreign voters
- Lord Jeffrey Archer writing his latest bestseller in Mallorca
- Sa Pobla waiter robbed and beaten up by a gang of seven
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Again these high speeding dangerous drivers, of which there are many in Mallorca. Should spend time in the Palma Hilton. Plus made to go on special safety courses, whilst their licence is revoked. Then made to take a new driving test to obtain a new licence.