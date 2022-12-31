On Thursday, the Guardia Civil arrested the driver of a BMW who had attempted to knock down a German cyclist by driving at him at high speed.

On Christmas Day, a German couple and their two young children were having a bike ride in Cala Ratjada when a red BMW suddenly sped past them. The German man gestured at the driver to slow down. The driver, Spanish, stopped the car, got out began to insult him.

He drove off but some minutes later came across the family again. This time he drove straight at the German man at high speed. He was forced to jump off his bike to prevent being run over. He suffered a broken finger and required five stitches.

Various witnesses reported that the car was being driven at high speed on Cala Ratjada roads. Photos were taken and made available to Capdepera police and the Guardia Civil. The driver was located in Son Servera on Thursday.