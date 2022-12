December 31 was the last day for the 20 cents per litre fuel discount. As a result, there was some queuing, as drivers sought to extract a final benefit from the scheme.

Joan Mayans, president of the association of service stations in the Balearics, says that there was an increase in sales on Friday and especially on Saturday morning. But he adds that queues in the Balearics have been nothing like ones seen in news reports on the mainland.

From January 1, the discount will still be available to professional users, e.g. taxi drivers.

The discount, a Spanish government measure, was introduced on April 1, 2022. It was originally only going to run until June 30 but was extended to the end of the year.