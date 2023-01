The first birth of the New Year in the Balearics was at 1.45am.

Romeo Boni Miatto was born at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza. A natural delivery, he weighed 3,650 grams (just over eight pounds).

The happy parents are Manuela Miatto and Giacomo Boni from Italy. The baby had been due on December 21; both mother and baby are perfectly fine.