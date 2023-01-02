Two hotels which are due to open their doors for business this summer on the island are busy grabbing the headlines across the globe. Sir Richard Branson will be opening his new hotel in Banyalbufar in August while the Ikos Porto Petro is also causing a sensation.

The Branson hotel is being built in a restored manor house set in scenic countryside with fantastic sea views. The Virgin tycoon has long dreamed on opening a hotel in Banyalbufar and this will become a reality later this year.

The Ikos Porto Petro is a luxury resort hotel which offers an all inclusive package set in luxury surroundings. Both hotels are once again putting Mallorca on the map. To these two hotels we must also add the new Hotel Formentor which will open in 2024.

The number of new luxury hotels on the island has risen dramatically in recent years.