According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE) there are more than 50,000 people in the Balearics who do not use either of the two official languages; Catalan or Castellano (Spanish).

English is the third dominant language in the region.

The statistics show that there are 28,477 citizens who always speak English with their family, another 18,332 who always do so with friends and another 33,473 who always use it in the workplace.

They never use another language because they don’t need it at all.

After English, the next dominant language is Arabic. The figure is lower than that of English, but it is still very significant data. There are 14,258 people who always speak Arabic at home, another 10,577 always do so with friends, and another 8,132 always use Arabic in their workplaces.

The number of Germans in the Balearics has been decreasing in recent years, but even so the community is large.

According to INE, there are 9,890 people on the Islands who always express themselves in German as a family. The figure drops to 2,604 when they refer to the preferred language in relationships with friends and rises again to 5,811 residents who only speak German at work.