Nearly 50 percent of sweets which were given out to thousands of Mallorca children during the Three Kings parade last Thursday were made in Ukraine at a factory which had been severely damaged by a Russian attack. Initially, it was feared that the factory had been so badly damaged by Russian bombing that it would be forced to stop production.

But staff performed a minor miracle and production was resumed and as a direct result tons of sweets were able to be produced and exported to Spain for the traditional parades through the streets of Spanish cities, Palma included.

It was a massive order for the Ukrainian factory and a massive vote of confidence after the horrific attack.

Even the Three Kings are standing with Ukraine.