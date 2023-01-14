A court in Palma has ordered prison detention for two of a gang of three arrested in connection with a wave of robberies across Mallorca.

The three were arrested on Wednesday after their car was stopped in Palma. They were heading for the Son Banya shanty town. It would appear that they had stolen items that they were going to sell.

Aged 30, 32 and 38, and all Spanish, they have been linked to at least 14 robberies and the theft of valuables worth some 25,000 euros. The Guardia Civil are investigating a possible further 25 robberies.

Investigations into robberies began in November, and there was a particular spike in these robberies at Christmas.

