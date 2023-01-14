The arrests were made when they were on their way to Son Banya. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Palma14/01/2023 09:38
A court in Palma has ordered prison detention for two of a gang of three arrested in connection with a wave of robberies across Mallorca.
The arrests were made when they were on their way to Son Banya. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
A court in Palma has ordered prison detention for two of a gang of three arrested in connection with a wave of robberies across Mallorca.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.