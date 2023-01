Storm Fein dragged temperatures down to 0.1ºC over night in the Serra d’Alfàbia (Bunyola) and the snow line to 700 metres although it will rise to 1,000 metres this afternoon.

At 5.10 a.m. the minimum temperature was reached in Alfàbia, followed by 1.7 ºC in Son Torrella (Escorca) and 2 ºC in Can Sion (Campos), according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In Palma, the minimum was 6.5 ºC at 8.50 am.

In Minorca, the lowest temperature was 3.8 ºC at the airport at 8.50 a.m., and in Ibiza it was 7 ºC in Vila at 4.10 a.m.

Some rain has been recorded in Minorca and Mallorca and wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour have been reported in the Serra d’Alfàbia mountain range.