In Alcudia, around 12.30 on Friday, a Repsol gas truck ended up on its side after crashing through a protective barrier. The accident was on the road between the Horse Roundabout and the smaller roundabout for the road to Alcanada.

The driver suffered only slight injuries but a police officer and a member of the public were quick to help him from the cabin. Emergency services were concerned about the risk of explosion.

The cause of the accident is as yet unknown. Some three hours later, a crane was brought in to lift the truck.