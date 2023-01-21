Yes, it’s freezing in Mallorca. According to the Met. office, temperatures fell to as low as -2ºC over night and they are going to struggle to get into double figures today with more snow forecast tonight and tomorrow.

The minimum over night temperatures in Mallorca were:

-2 Campos, Salines

-1 Campos

-1 Escorca, Lluc

-1 Serra d’Alfàbia

0 Escorca, Son Torrella

0 Palma airport

1 Manacor

1 Palma, University

2 Binissalem

2 Petra

2 Son Servera

2 Calvià

2 Santa María

Just as well Spain reduced VAT on energy bills initially to 10 per cent and then to 5 per cent.

Both Spain and Portugal introduced a price cap for gas which will last for one year and aims to halve gas bills for 40 per cent of customers in the two countries.

There is also a one-off payment of €200 for people in Spain who earn less than €14,000 a year and are not already receiving benefits.

Spain has imposed temperature limits in public and commercial spaces.

This includes train stations and airports, which cannot be cooled to below 27°C in summer or heated to more than 19°C in winter.