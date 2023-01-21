Another dusting of snow over night.

Humphrey CarterPalma21/01/2023 10:17
Yes, it’s freezing in Mallorca. According to the Met. office, temperatures fell to as low as -2ºC over night and they are going to struggle to get into double figures today with more snow forecast tonight and tomorrow.

The minimum over night temperatures in Mallorca were:
-2 Campos, Salines
-1 Campos
-1 Escorca, Lluc
-1 Serra d’Alfàbia
0 Escorca, Son Torrella
0 Palma airport
1 Manacor
1 Palma, University
2 Binissalem
2 Petra
2 Son Servera
2 Calvià
2 Santa María

Just as well Spain reduced VAT on energy bills initially to 10 per cent and then to 5 per cent.
Both Spain and Portugal introduced a price cap for gas which will last for one year and aims to halve gas bills for 40 per cent of customers in the two countries.

There is also a one-off payment of €200 for people in Spain who earn less than €14,000 a year and are not already receiving benefits.

Spain has imposed temperature limits in public and commercial spaces.
This includes train stations and airports, which cannot be cooled to below 27°C in summer or heated to more than 19°C in winter.