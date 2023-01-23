Photo Joan Llado

Valldemossa is no stranger to Hollywood superstars, infact two of them own a house there but Nicole Kidman still caused a major sensation when she visited the scenic mountain village over the weekend. Nicole is filming on the island but she still found time to take a short trip to Valldemossa which is home to Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones.

She visited La Cartuja and did some shopping in local sourvenir stores including UETAM8. Nicole Kidman is filming the U.S. series Lioness on the island.

Her last visit to the area was in 1998 during a holiday with the husband Tom Cruise. Their luxury yacht anchored off S´Estaca, the Douglas home, where they had lunch.