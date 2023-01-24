These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.
Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.
Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 24 at 5am
Departure: January 24 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186
Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 24 at 5am
Departure: January 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186
Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 24 at 5am
Departure: Janaury 24 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199
Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 24 at 5.30am
Departure: January 24 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 24 at 6am
Departure: January 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186
Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 24 at 6.15am
Departure: January 24 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187
Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 24 at 6.30am
Departure: January 24 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183
Vessel: Gubal Trader
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Mahon, Minorca
Arrival: January 24 at 7am
Departure: January 24 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 7.616
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 139
Vessel: Costa Smeralda
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Palermo
Arrival: January 24 at 8am
Departure: January 24 at 5.30pm
Gross tonnage: 185.010
Flag: Italy
Length: 337
Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 24 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 24 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155
You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.