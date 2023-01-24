These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 24 at 5am

Departure: January 24 at 10.15am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Sealand

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 24 at 5am

Departure: January 24 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 26.904

Flag: Italy

Length: 186

Vessel: Tenacia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 24 at 5am

Departure: Janaury 24 at 10.30pm

Gross tonnage: 25.993

Flag: Italy

Length: 199

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 24 at 5.30am

Departure: January 24 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 24 at 6am

Departure: January 24 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: January 24 at 6.15am

Departure: January 24 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: January 24 at 6.30am

Departure: January 24 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Gubal Trader

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Mahon, Minorca

Arrival: January 24 at 7am

Departure: January 24 at 8pm

Gross tonnage: 7.616

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 139

Vessel: Costa Smeralda

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Palermo

Arrival: January 24 at 8am

Departure: January 24 at 5.30pm

Gross tonnage: 185.010

Flag: Italy

Length: 337

Vessel: Cecilia Payne

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: January 24 at 10.15pm

Depature: January 24 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 19.976

Flag: Spain

Length: 155

