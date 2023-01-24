The woman who has accused mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor of having assaulted her in Ibiza last summer told Irish police that she had to flee his yacht because she feared for her life.

According to her complaint, he suddenly became aggressive towards her. The trigger for the attack, she maintains, was when she tried to get a mutual friend who was on the yacht to help her: "All his behaviour changed at that moment." She says that he kicked her under the navel and then punched her on the chin. He lunged at her and threatened to drown her. "It was as if he was possessed. I knew that I had to get off the boat because I thought that he was going to kill me."

In her statement to Irish police, it is reported that she said: "We have mutual friends and I have met him numerous times. I can't believe what he did to me. He is a criminal. I think he would have killed me if I hadn't got off the yacht."

The woman had gone to the birthday party that McGregor was holding at the Ocean Beach Club on July 16. He invited her into the VIP area, they having known each other for years; they are from the same Dublin neighbourhood in Dublin. McGregor then later invited her back to his yacht along with his wife and various other friends.

When the incident is said to have occurred, the woman jumped into the sea to escape and was picked up by a Red Cross boat.

Her statement, made in Dublin a few days after her return, has led a court in Ibiza to reopen the investigation, the case having been provisionally filed after the woman did not make a declaration on the day of the incident to the Guardia Civil. The judge in Ibiza will now take statements from her and other possible witnesses before deciding on whether McGregor is cited.