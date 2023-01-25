The National Police arrested three Algerians in the Son Gotleu district. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
Palma25/01/2023
Over three days, January 19 to 21, an Algerian man was arrested three times by the National Police in Palma for causing damage, making threats and breaching precautionary measures. He has a total of 27 police records and has been classified as very dangerous. He is in an "irregular" situation in Spain and yet he remains at liberty, committing crimes.
