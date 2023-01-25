The freezing weather of the last few days has led to snow, up to 40 centimeters thick, forming in mountain areas of the island. It is one of the biggest snowfalls on Mallorca in recent years. The Palma Met Office says that the cold weather will continue for most of the week and they are not ruling out yet more snowfalls.
The snowfall has led to an avalance of people heading to the mountains to see the snowfall. The police have adviced drivers to stay away because of the poor state of the roads.
Heavy rains fell across the island overnight. More than 48 litres of rain fell in Escorca, Lluc 20 Serra d'Alfàbia 15 Pollença 12 Port de Pollença 10 Sóller, Puerto 8 Binissalem 7 Sa Pobla.
