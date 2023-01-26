The Balearic Minister for Health and Consumer Affairs, Patricia Gómez, today warned that in view of the possible withdrawal of masks on public transport there is “a considerable incidence of flu” and that, although the Covid situation is “stable”, “some outbreaks” have been seen again.

“We must be alert”, Gómez said while calling for “caution” while it continues to be extremely cold and “to continue taking hygiene and protection measures”, and get vaccinated against both diseases.

Asked about a firm decision on the withdrawal of masks, the minister said that it is still being assessed by the Public Health Commission.

“A meeting is scheduled for next week but we do not yet have the agenda, nor do we know if the issue will be discussed,” added Gómez, who said she was “in favour of what the experts propose at any given moment”.

The minister said that emergency services are “stable” and that there are beds available.

“There are no excess admissions and the ICUs are also stable,” she said.

But she did stress that flu cases are on the rise and further spike is expected next week because of the cold snap in the Balearics.