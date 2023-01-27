Cathy CalizPalma27/01/2023 06:00
These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Castillo de Arteaga
Origin: Castellon
Destination: Cartagena
Arrival: January 27 at 1am
Departure: January 28 at 3pm
Gross tonnage: 23.420
Flag: Malta
Length: 177

Vessel: Aidastella
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Cadiz
Arrival: January 27 at 5am
Departure: January 27 at 9.45pm
Gross tonnage: 71.304
Flag: Italy
Length: 253

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 27 at 5am
Departure: January 27 at 10.15am
Gross tonnage: 26.375
Flag: Cyprus
Length:186

Vessel: Tenacia
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: Janaury 27 at 5am
Departure: January 27 at 10.30pm
Gross tonnage: 25.993
Flag: Italy
Length: 199

Vessel: GNV Sealand
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 27 at 5am
Departure: January 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 26.904
Flag: Italy
Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 27 at 5.30am
Departure: January 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 27 at 6am
Departure: January 27 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.646
Flag: Spain
Length: 176

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 27 at 6.15am
Departure: January 27 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 28.658
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: January 27 at 6.30am
Departure: January 27 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 33.588
Flag: Spain
Length: 183

Vessel: Alerta
Origin: A Órdenes
Destination: A Órdenes
Arrival: January 27 at 8am
Departure: January 29 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 2.292
Flag: Spain
Length: 77

Vessel: MSC Bellissima
Orgin: Naples
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: January 27 at 9am
Departure: January 27 at 8pm
Gross tonnage: 171.598
Flag: Malta
Length: 316

Vessel: Cecilia Payne
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: January 27 at 10.15pm
Depature: January 28 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 19.976
Flag: Spain
Length: 155

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.