A freezing night across Mallorca with yet more snow falling in mountain areas.

The following minimum temperatures were registered:-2 Escorca -1 Campos -1 Campos, Salines -0.6 Palma Univ -0.4 Binissalem -0.3 Lluc -0.1 Sta Maria 0 Alfàbia 0 Sineu 0 Aerop.Palma 1 Calvià 2 Manacor 2 Petra 2 Sa Pobla 2 Llucmajor 2 Porreres.

The exceptionally cold weather will continue into the weekend with the Palma Met Office pointing to an improvement in the weather on Sunday.

So far at least a metre of show has fallen this week in mountin areas.