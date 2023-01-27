The cast of Lioness, currently being filmed on Mallorca, is continuing to attract more and more Hollywood stars. Morgan Freeman has been shooting parts of the Paramount series on the island and while Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña remain on location on Mallorca, it has been confirmed that House of Cards star Michael Kelly has been sast as CIA Operative in the spy drama.

The cast of the upcoming spy drama Lioness is growing continuously, with the most recent addition being Michael Kelly, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His role will be as Byron Westfield, the Deputy Director of the CIA.

One of Kelly’s most recognisable characters is Doug Stamper in House of Cards, in which he appeared in every one of the series 73 episodes.

However, Michael Kelly is no stranger to these sorts of roles and often portrays law enforcement and military officials.

He also had a particularly chilling role as the psychologist Arquette in an episode of Black Mirror called Men Against Fire, which concerns a military programme hiding dark secrets. Kelly has also appeared in The Sopranos, Person of Interest, Jack Ryan, Everest, and Man of Steel.

Lioness marks screenwriter Taylor Sheridan’s first foray into spy dramas, although he previously worked on some screenplays with espionage elements, such as Without Remorse.

He’s primarily known for his work on modern Westerns, including the blockbuster Yellowstone, along with its prequels 1883 and 1923. He also wrote and directed Wind River and had a recurring role in Sons of Anarchy.

Filming of Lioness is due to continue in Mallorca until the end of February.