Photo: Joan Llado.
It is no secret that Nicole Kidman stays extremely fit. The 55-year-old actress went out for a run during a break in filming on the island of the hit U.S. series Lioness. Not even the cold weather appears to have dented her keep fit plans on the island.
Nicole, who is expected to be Mallorca for about a month, certainly appears to be enjoying a stay on the island. She has visited Valldemossa and Port Deya and further sightseeing is expected.
Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.
Meanwhile Joe (Zoe Saldaña) is the station chief of the Lioness program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. While Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) is the CIA's senior supervisor, who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
OMG who the hell cares????