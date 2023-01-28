A 70-year-old German man has been sentenced to eighteen months for having set fire to his ex-partner's car.

On January 14, 2022, he went in the vicinity of the woman's home in Son Gotleu, Palma. He saw the car less than 150 metres from her home and set fire to it. Valued at 1,122 euros, her insurance company paid for the destruction of the Hyundai. A Ford Ka that was parked next to it was also wrecked. The same insurance company paid out 1,666 euros for that car.

Prior to this incident, the woman had denounced him on three occasions for gender violence. A restraining order had been applied to him. He could not communicate with her and nor could he go within 150 metres of her.

In court on Wednesday, he acknowledged having breached the order and having set fire to the car.