With just one section of main road closed in the Tramuntana Mountains on Sunday, getting access to the mountains to see the snow was easier than it had been on Saturday. Even so, there were the inevitable traffic jams.

The Caimari to Lluc road had particularly heavy traffic, and the cars were arriving early. The mayor of Escorca, Antoni Solivellas, ordered the closure of the Es Guix estate as there were no parking spaces left after 8am. Elsewhere, the road from Coll de sa Batalla to the Sa Calobra junction, which had been closed on Saturday, had to be closed again around midday because of the jams. The Sa Calobra road itself was open, but the section from the junction to the Ses Barques mirador remained closed.

Escorca town hall activated its procedures to close access to parts of the municipality, such as Es Guix, but this only led to parking chaos in other parts. "We don't have the police or the powers to manage this avalanche of people. We can only act in areas of Escorca to make it easier for the emergency services if they are needed," said the mayor.