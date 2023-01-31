Hollywood superstars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña appear to be thoroughly enjoy their time on Mallorca filming the Paramount series, The Lioness.

In an instagram post the two Hollywood actresses laugh about the pronunciation of Mallorca. Filming has been taking place across the island and this week they are in Pollensa.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA programme and follows Cruz Manuelos ( Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.

Joe Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness programme tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can’t even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she’s found herself on.