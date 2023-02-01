Mallorca is on red alert for cold weather as the temperatures reached -3 degrees Centigrade overnight. The coldest place on the island was -3.3 degrees in Escorca, -2.4 degrees Centigrade in Campos and -1.7 degrees in Lluc.

A photograph taken by NASA from space clearly shows the snow which has fallen on the island over recent days. There were reports this morning of a new cold front moving in which could mean that temperatures on the island fall even lower.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue.