On Wednesday, a 40-year-old Spanish man was rescued after falling in the Tramuntana Mountains and suffering multiple trauma.

Mallorca Fire Brigade mountain rescue specialists from Inca and Soller were called to the scene around 4pm. The man had been on Puig d'en Galileu in Escorca when he fell.

The rescue team had to use crampons due to difficulties with descending in the ice and snow in the mountains. He was carried by stretcher to an ambulance that was waiting at Son Massip. The rescue operation was concluded at 6.30pm.