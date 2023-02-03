The delegate and spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, has forecast more snow for Mallorca next week.

From Monday, 6 February, an anticyclone will begin to “withdraw and low pressure will begin to affect us” with a fresh fall of snow expected on Monday night with isolated thunder and hail storms below the snow line.

The good news is that nighttime temperatures will rise slightly; temperatures have been very low over the last few days - in the early hours of Thursday morning temperatures dropped to -3º in Campos.

Yellow alerts have been activated for the next few days in several areas of the island for very temperatures.

On Sunday temperatures are no longer expected to be sub zero and on Monday they will be between 1º and 6º; the usual for this time of year is 4.5º-5.6º.

However, next week it is going to be colder in Mallorca.

Monday’s highs are expected to range between 11º and 14º; the usual for the beginning of February is 14.5º.