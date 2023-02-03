

National Police officers saved the lives of two sisters in their 20s in a flat on fire early hours of this morning in Palma.

The young women could not find the key to open the door and escape the burning apartment.

The incident took place at 3 a.m.

Neighbours heard the victims calling for help through the window and immediately alerted the emergency teams.

Flames and a column of smoke were coming out of the window of the house.

The two young women could not get out of the property and found it difficult to breathe because of the smoke.

Several patrols from the National Police’s Public Safety Department rushed to the scene and saw the two girls calling for help from the window.

The officers entered the building and, once on the landing, came across a group of neighbours trying to open the door.

“Open up, we can’t find the key and we can’t get out, please, it’s hard to breathe because of the smoke and the fire,” the two sisters shouted.

The policemen grabbed a sledgehammer and a crowbar to break down the door and rescue the two women.

The victims had respiratory problems as a result of the smoke they had inhaled and also had burns on both arms and legs.



Paramedics treated them at the scene and then rushed them to hospital.