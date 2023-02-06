The volume of bookings last week in the Balearics also represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the same period in 2021.
The Balearics is the fourth most popular destination, accounting for 12.7% of last week’s bookings, compared to 19.1% for Andalusia, 17.6% for Catalonia and 16.7% for the Canary Islands.
35.4% of bookings were made more than 90 days in advance, with last minute bookings (2 or 3 days before) accounting for 4.8% and last minute bookings (made the day before) accounting for 7.2%.
45.7% of bookings were made by couples, while 24.6% were made by single travellers.
In addition, 48% of travellers booked between 2 and 5 nights and 25.8% booked for one night.
In terms of issuing markets, TravelgateX attributes 61.1 % of the share of bookings to the domestic market, followed by the British and German markets, with 15.6 % and 3.6 % respectively.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.