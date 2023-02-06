People stand in front of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TURKEY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN TURKEY. | IHLAS NEWS AGENCY (IHA)
Palma06/02/2023 16:17
The earthquake registered last night in Turkey and those that have continued to occur during the day could generate a tsunami with the potential to reach the coasts of the Balearics, according to a warning issued by the Illustrious Association of Geologists.
