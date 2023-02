A 30-year-old Filipino woman, a member of the crew on a 56-metre yacht currently moored at the Club de Mar in Palma, suffered serious injuries on Wednesday when she fell through a hatch.

The accident occurred shortly before 3pm. The woman didn't notice that the hatch was open hatch and fell some three metres. She was unable to move and officers from the port police had to perform an awkward manoeuvre using a special stretcher designed for narrow spaces in order to lift her out and then take her to the waiting ambulance.

She was taken to the Clinica Rotger, where she needed surgery. The port police are in charge of drawing up a report into the accident.