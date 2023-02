Members of Spain's UME Military Emergency Unit have rescued two children and their mother from the rubble of a building destroyed by the earthquake in Turkey.

On Friday, Spain's defence minister, Margarita Robles, explained that the UME spent several hours clearing away rubble in the city of Nurdağı before reaching the children, a boy and a girl, and then their mother.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted: "Great work! Thanks to the UME for their immense work and professionalism and to all the emergency services that are collaborating tirelessly in rescuing survivors from the rubble in Turkey."