Sir Richard Branson has launched a recruitment drive for 60 staff at his new Mallorca hotel, Son Bunyola, which will open in June.

In a video message to his would-be employees Sir Richard says that he hopes that his Banyalbufar hotel will become one of the best in Mallorca. He also recounts how he opened the luxury Hotel La Residencia in Deya.

The Son Bunyola hotel has almost been 20 years in the making. Initial plans to transform the Son Bunyola estate into a luxury hotel were dogged by planning issues and it appeared that the projected had been abandon. However, it was revived again five years ago and now the hotel is on course to open this summer.

Richard Branson, propietari de Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas, ens ha fet arribar aquest vídeo on anima a acudir a les entrevistes! L'empresa té 50 llocs de feina per cobrir.



Sir Richard Branson says on the Son Bunyola website: "With its three miles of unspoilt coastline, beautiful rugged shores, olive groves, vineyards and completely natural exquisite beauty in the untouched Tramuntana mountain range, our Son Bunyola estate is blessed with a very special location, miles of stunning walks and (as a keen cyclist) some of the best cycling in the world. It’s taken me over 20 years to get the planning permissions to meticulously restore and convert the stunning 16th century historic finca on our one-thousand-acre estate. It really was just waiting to be lovingly brought back to life as a small luxury boutique hotel and I’m excited for it to join our three beautiful villas which are already enjoyed by our guests.

"Son Bunyola Hotel will open its doors to guests on June 16th and I’m hoping it will bring back the magic to those who can remember our original hotel from the early days. I’m so excited to be there in June to see what special magic our team have weaved into this spectacular historic finca, which will proudly join our Virgin Limited Edition collection."