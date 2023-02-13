Anger over delay to repairing sa Calobra road. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma13/02/2023 16:10
The Balearic Transport Federation (FEBT), which includes coach excursion companies, has expressed its concern about being unable to operate tours to sa Calobra, one of the most popular trips on the island, while the road is closed and has called on the Council of Mallorca for a swift solution that would allow the road to be reopened.
1 comment
You are kidding right, is there anyone on the island at the moment. I bet most of the bars etc. are closed for winter anyway.