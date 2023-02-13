Anger over delay to repairing sa Calobra road.

Anger over delay to repairing sa Calobra road. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma13/02/2023 16:10
W1

The Balearic Transport Federation (FEBT), which includes coach excursion companies, has expressed its concern about being unable to operate tours to sa Calobra, one of the most popular trips on the island, while the road is closed and has called on the Council of Mallorca for a swift solution that would allow the road to be reopened.

The FEBT has called on the Council of Mallorca to find “a quick and safe solution to reopen to traffic the road linking Sa Calobra and Cala Tuent”.

The road has been closed to traffic in both directions since 7 February, due to the collapse of a retaining wall.

Related news
Local businesses are complaining about a loss of revenue.

Sa Calobra road emergency declared

Mallorca landslide closes Sa Calobra road

The president of the FEBT, Rafael Roig, today submitted a letter to the Council of Mallorca expressing the concern of the sector by the impossibility of excursions to Sa Calobra and the fact that the repair work that is due to begin this week will not be completed before the start of the tourist season.