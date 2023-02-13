The Balearic Transport Federation (FEBT), which includes coach excursion companies, has expressed its concern about being unable to operate tours to sa Calobra, one of the most popular trips on the island, while the road is closed and has called on the Council of Mallorca for a swift solution that would allow the road to be reopened.

The FEBT has called on the Council of Mallorca to find “a quick and safe solution to reopen to traffic the road linking Sa Calobra and Cala Tuent”.

The road has been closed to traffic in both directions since 7 February, due to the collapse of a retaining wall.

The president of the FEBT, Rafael Roig, today submitted a letter to the Council of Mallorca expressing the concern of the sector by the impossibility of excursions to Sa Calobra and the fact that the repair work that is due to begin this week will not be completed before the start of the tourist season.