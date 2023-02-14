The recruitment of 60 staff for Sir Richard Branson´s new hotel in Banyalbufar is well underway and there is one requirement for all prospective candidates...they must have their own car.
Branson Mallorca staff: must have own car
Search for staff at Son Bunyola hotel
Also in News
- Spanish government pours cold water on Balearic non-resident home-buying restrictions
- Sir Richard Branson looking to recruit 60 staff for Mallorca hotel
- Gary Barlow is cruising to Mallorca
- Foreign population explodes in the Balearics
- Can't find a flat in Palma....? Well live in a container says city council
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.