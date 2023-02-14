The recruitment of 60 staff for Sir Richard Branson´s new hotel in Banyalbufar is well underway and there is one requirement for all prospective candidates...they must have their own car.

The Son Bunyola hotel, situated in scenic countryside with views over the sea, is certainly detached infact it is probably a three kilometre drive from the main gate, just on the outskirtrs of Banyalbufar, to the hotel. A car is vital. The Virgin group is looking to recruit 60 staff including 18 waiters, 16 cooks and six receptionists. Fluent English and some German is required for most staff members.

Richard Branson, propietari de Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas, ens ha fet arribar aquest vídeo on anima a acudir a les entrevistes! L'empresa té 50 llocs de feina per cobrir.



The hotel will open on June 16, three months earlier than expected. This is Branson´s biggest investment on the island since he sold the Hotel La Residencia in Deya. It is already being tipped as one of Mallorca´s most luxury hotels and the opening is eagerly awaited.