Nature, and we’re not talking nudity, is one of Mallorca’s biggest attractions according to TripAdvisor’s ratings over the past twelve months.

Data is collected on restaurants, attractions, monuments and places visited in order to make the Travelers’ Choice Awards in various categories: some of these are: the best beaches, the best restaurants or hotels, the best destinations... etc.

And this year Mallorca has made the top ten.

The island has been ranked seventh as the best destination to enjoy nature.

Other places in this category include Mauritius in Africa at number one, followed by Kathmandu in Nepal, Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, and Hurghada in Egypt. In addition, another Spanish destination, Lanzarote (Canary Islands), also made the list.