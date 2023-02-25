Mallorca is in th eye of the storm. Overnight large amounts of rain fell across the island and temperatures tumbled. The Palma Met Office said this morning that the maximum temperature would not be above 15 degrees Centigrade today.

More rain is expected throughout the day as winter returns. Overnight the temperatures were just above freezing point in some parts of the island. The unsettled and cold weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Related news Saturday's weather in Mallorca Don't forget your umbrellas today! More related news (1) Minimum temperatures overnight (degrees Centigrade). 1 Serra d'Alfàbia 3 Escorca, Son Torrella 5 Escorca, Lluc 7 Palma, Univ. 7 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 7 Llucmajor 7 Santa María 7 Porreres 7 Calvià 8 Sineu 8 Binissalem 8 Petra 8 Santanyí 8 Banyalbufar 8 Andratx, Sant Elm 8 Sa Pobla. Rainfall: litres per square metre 39 Portocolom 35 Campos, Salines 32 Campos 26 Santanyí 25 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 24 Manacor 20 Porreres 19 Sineu 18 Artà 18 Llucmajor 18 Son Servera 17 Sa Pobla 16 Aerop. Palma 16 Petra 14 Colònia de Sant Pere